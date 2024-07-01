 India thump South Africa by 10 wickets in one-off Women's Test | Crickit
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
India thump South Africa by 10 wickets in one-off Women's Test

PTI |
Jul 01, 2024 04:26 PM IST

India registered a comprehensive win over South Africa in the one-off Test, defeating the side by 10 wickets.

India inflicted a crushing 10-wicket defeat on South Africa in the one-off Women's Test here on Monday with opener Shafali Verma's fastest-ever double-century and Sneh Rana's amazing first-innings figures of 8/77 playing a key role in the outcome of the match, where several records were broken.

Chennai: India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa Women's captain Laura Wolvaardt on the 4th and last day of the one-off Test (PTI)
Chasing a mammoth Indian first innings total 603/6 declared, built largely on Shafali's 197-ball 205 and Smriti Mandhana's 149, South Africa were made to bite the dust by off-spinner Rana, who returned career-best figures to dismiss the visitors for 266.

India enforced a follow-on with SA still requiring 337 runs to erase the deficit.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt (122) and former skipper Sune Luus (109) fought with determination in the second innings. Middle-order batter Nadine de Klerk's 61 took the visitors to 373, setting the hosts a 37-run target.

Shubha Satheesh (13 not out) and Shafali (24 not out) completed the formalities in 9.2 overs.

India and South Africa will now play three T20Is scheduled in Chennai between July 5-9.

Brief Scores:

India: 603/6 decl and 37/0 in 9.2 overs.

South Africa: 266 and 373 in 154.4 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 122, Sune Luus 109, Nadine de Klerk 61; Sneh Rana 2/111, Deepti Sharma 2/95, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/55).

