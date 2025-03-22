Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India to host West Indies for Tests in October, South Africa home series in November; Guwahati to host maiden Test

PTI |
Mar 22, 2025 06:27 PM IST

India will host West Indies for Tests in October. Guwahati will host its maiden Test in the home season later this year. 

India will host the West Indies after 12 years in a two-match Test series in October while South Africa will arrive in the country for an all-format tour in November.

India will host West Indies for Tests in October.(ICC- X)
India will host West Indies for Tests in October.(ICC- X)

India will take on the Windies in the first Test at Mohali from October 2, while the second Test will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from October 10, the BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla informed PTI.

The West Indies' previous Test tour to India was in 2013-14, which was also the final international outing for batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar.

The Caribbeans' last visit to India was in 2022 for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The South Africans will be in India soon after for a series comprising two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is, which will work as a precursor to next the year's T20 World Cup on these shores.

"The first Test will be in Delhi, while the second Test will be in Guwahati," said Shukla here.

This will be the maiden Test in Guwahati, which often hosts white ball matches, and has also been hosting IPL matches for the last two seasons.

Following the Test matches, the first ODI will be held in Ranchi on November 30, while Raipur will play host to the second ODI on December 3.

The final one-dayer will be in Visakhapatnam on December 6.

The first T20I will be played on December 9, followed by matches on December 11, 14, 17 and 19.

Women's ODI WC schedule

India will host the ICC Women's ODI World Cup this year tentatively in September.

"The dates are yet to be decided. But Vizag is set to host the opening match, and the other venues are Guwahati, Mullanpur (Punjab), Thiruvananthapuram and Indore. The venue for the final is yet to be finalised," added Shukla.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with IPL Opening Ceremony Live and KKR vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with IPL Opening Ceremony Live and KKR vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On