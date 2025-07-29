India to take 'wildcard' approach, Kuldeep in ‘serious consideration’ for Oval Test; Bumrah discussion underway: Report

After a valiant fightback in Manchester, India have managed to keep the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series alive, thus setting up a perfect finale at the Oval, where the fifth Test match will get underway on Thursday. India are expected to make a few changes, with discussions reportedly underway over Jasprit Bumrah's availability. India's Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session ahead of the fourth test cricket match between India and England, at the Old Trafford Cricket(PTI)

According to a report in the Times of India, "It is understood that a 'wildcard' approach could be followed as far as Bumrah is concerned, and the team management is likely to shore up wicket-taking options for the fixture." The report further hinted that Kuldeep Yadav, who has yet to make an appearance on the tour, and has been the experts' favourite since India landed in Leeds last month, could finally get a game in London.

In fact, RevSportz too reported on similar lines, saying that the leg-spinner "is in serious consideration to play the fifth Test at The Oval." In fact, the venue in London has traditionally favoured spinners, and as the game progresses, the extra bounce off the track is expected. Spinners have averaged 27.72 at The Oval in the last 10 years, across 10 matches, the best at any venue in England (min. 5 Tests), picking 80 wickets.

Will Bumrah play at The Oval?

The 31-year-old was said to play just three matches on the tour of England, in order to manage his workload, and he has played his part. But with India having the chance to end the series on a 2-2 draw, which could quite be a salvation for Gautam Gambhir, who was criticised after the team suffered a whitewash at home against New Zealand last year, followed by a defeat in the tour of Australia, Bumrah could be considered as for a fourth appearance on the tour.

This would largely depend on his fitness, with Bumrah having shown signs of discomfort during the Manchester Test. But courtesy of India's batting defiance, he had the chance to rest for an extra innings. Moreover, Gambhir confirmed on Sunday that all the fast bowlers are fit and available for the fifth Test, hinting not just at Bumrah's availability, but also at the return of Akash Deep, who was rested after picking up a groin injury at Lord's.

This implies that Anshul Kamboj, who had an underwhelming debut in Manchester, will be rested for the Oval Test. Mohammed Siraj, Akash, and Bumrah will form the pace line-up. What India will now need to consider is whether to retain Shardul Thakur for his all-rounder duty or boost up their bowling attack with the addition of a proven wicket-taker, Kuldeep.