India to tour South Africa for three T20Is this August

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:38 IST

There is a strong chance that India and South Africa may indulge in a three-match T20I series in late August, subject to government clearance from both countries. A report in ESPNCricinfo claims the series, not officially part of the FTP, was discussed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket Graeme Smith earlier this year in February and was finalised Wednesday.

The news was confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive Jacques Faul, who informed the press about the development Thursday. However, a final approval will only be given as we near August, since the series cannot go ahead if the government of both countries do not give their approval.

“It will be a sanitised cricket biosphere with strict entry standards and limited movement out of this cordon, and this will require regular testing of all those in the bubble,” Dr Shuaib Manjra, CSA’s chief medical officer, said. “We will create a cordon sanitaire, where people will not be allowed to leave or come in unless strict criteria are met.”

It is believes that the reason India agreed to tour South Africa was to arrest the board’s financial slide. Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Cricket South Africa is estimating losses worth USD 36 million over the next four-year.Provided the tour goes ahead, it might affect South Africa’s series against West Indies which takes place from mid-July. In that case, there is a possibility that the series might be moved to a later date.

“We are working with the West Indies board to try and find a window, post their tour of England, which would shift our dates,” Smith said.

India last toured South Africa in early 2018, where they played three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is. After losing the Test series 1-2, India roared back in the limited-overs leg, registering a resounding 5-1 win in ODIs and a 2-1 win in T20Is.

The return leg took place last year when South Africa toured India for three T20Is last October, a series they lost 1-2. The three ODIs were supposed to take place in February but after the first match was washed out, the series was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.