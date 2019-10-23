India tour back on track as Bangladesh cricketers withdraw strike

cricket

Bangladesh cricketers have decided to withdraw the ongoing strike and they will be returning to cricketing duties from October 25. The cricketers met with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials and they were assured that all of their demands will be met. BCB president Nazmul Hassan said that the two parties resolved the issues between them and the national team players will start their camp from October 25 ahead of their tour to India.

“We sat a while ago with the players. We thank them for coming. They had some demands and I let you know yesterday that most of them were agreeable and that they would be done if they came, and that happened today. Of the 11 demands, there is nothing the BCB can do about that and the last one, we said it would be on a case-to-case basis because not many players get requests from more than two leagues. We are not saying anything solid because we had some thinking behind that i let you know before that those other nine demands are possible to meet,” Hassan told The Daily Star after the meeting on Wednesday.

“Changing the player-by-choice system in the DPL to the previous players’ transfer system, we agreed... reverting to the previous BPL system from the next season, we agreed.

“The third round of the NCL was decided to be scrapped, but they wanted to play so we agreed to start it from Saturday. The national team players will join the camp from the 25th.

“I think it is a very good resolution. The players may not think that because of my anger the previous few days.

“We did not discuss the two new issues, we only talked about the original 11 demands. I heard that a lawyer or barrister came and we immediately referred it to our legal win. We did not discuss those two demands, only the 11 original demands.” he added.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals and two Test matches as part of the World Test Championships. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has accepted the invitation sent to her to come and witness the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the historic Eden Gardens from November 22 to 26.

