India U-19, Bangladesh U-19 spilt points after wash out

cricket

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:17 IST

Rain played spoilsport as the youth one-day tri-series match between India U-19 and Bangladesh U-19 was abandoned with the two teams sharing the points.

Opting to bat, the India U-19 team were all out for 244 before reducing Bangladesh U-19 to 19 for 2.

Captain Subhang Hegde top-scored with a 69 off 97 balls while Sameer Rizvi made 44 off 32 deliveries as the duo revived the India U-19 innings after a top-order collapse.

At one stage, India U-19 were reduced to 65 for 4 in the 15th over with openers Priyesh Patel (8) and Tilak Varma (1) getting out cheaply. One-down Pragnesh Kanpillewar contributed 21 while number four Shashwat Rawat was dismissed for 9 runs.

Down the order, Divyansh Saxena (37) and Karan Lal (25) also made crucial contributions and shared 73 runs between them for the seventh wicket.

India U-19 were, however, all out for 244 in 49.3 overs.

For Bangladesh U-19, Shoriful Islam, Avishek Das and Shamim Hossain took three wickets apiece while Shahin Alam got one.

Rains, however, came just after the India U-19 innings got over. The Bangladesh U-19 run chase began after a short delay. Vidyadhar Patil provided two early breakthrough by sending both the openers back to the pavilion.

The Indian innings was also interrupted twice due to rains.

Brief scores: India U-19: 244 all out in 49.3 overs (Subhang Hegde 69; Shoriful Islam 3/43) Bangladesh U-19: 19 for 2 in 5.5 overs ( Towhid Hridoy 7 not out; Vidyadhar Patil 2/9) PTI PDS APA APA

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 12:17 IST