e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Cricket / India U-19 beat South Africa by 9 wickets in first youth ODI

India U-19 beat South Africa by 9 wickets in first youth ODI

Batting first, South Africa Under-19 team folded for 187 in 48.3 overs. In reply, India dished out a solid batting display to overhaul the target, scoring 190 for 1 in 42.3 overs.

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2019 11:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
East London
India U 19 cricketers celebrate a wicket.
India U 19 cricketers celebrate a wicket.(Getty Images)
         

India under-19 team produced an impressive all-round performance to begin its tour of South Africa with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park in East London.

Batting first, South Africa Under-19 team folded for 187 in 48.3 overs. In reply, India dished out a solid batting display to overhaul the target, scoring 190 for 1 in 42.3 overs on Thursday to take 1-0 lead in the series.

South Africa’s decision to bat fist backfired as their batsmen failed to convert the starts into big scores with Luke Beaufort top-scoring with a 91-ball 64. For India U-19 team, Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets, while Kartik Tyagi, Shubhang Hegde and Atharva Ankolekar picked up two wickets each.

Chasing the target, openers Divyaansh Saxena (86 not out) and N Tilak Varma (59) shared a 127-run stand to take the game away from South Africa.

Once Varma was dismissed by Achille Cloete, Saxena, who blasted 11 fours in his 116-ball knock, and Kumar Kushagra (43 not out) helped India romp home with 7.3 overs to spare.

India and South Africa will meet again in the second match of the series on Saturday.

Brief Scores:

India U-19: 190/1 (Divyaansh Saxena 86, N Tilak Varma 59; Achille Cloete 1/42) beat South Africa U-19: 187 all out (Luke Beaufort 64, Jack Lees 27; Ravi Bishnoi 3/36) by nine wickets.

tags
top news
Row over Gen Rawat comment not his first. 5 times he courted controversy
Row over Gen Rawat comment not his first. 5 times he courted controversy
Norwegian tourist who joined anti-CAA protest ordered to leave India
Norwegian tourist who joined anti-CAA protest ordered to leave India
Kushal Punjabi in his suicide note: ‘No one responsible for my death’
Kushal Punjabi in his suicide note: ‘No one responsible for my death’
India, Iran to boost economic viability of Chabahar port
India, Iran to boost economic viability of Chabahar port
Renault readying rival to Brezza, Venue in compact SUV segment
Renault readying rival to Brezza, Venue in compact SUV segment
Kazakh plane with 100 on board hits concrete wall after takeoff, 15 dead
Kazakh plane with 100 on board hits concrete wall after takeoff, 15 dead
5 Indian cricketers to be part of Asia XI vs World XI match in Bangladesh
5 Indian cricketers to be part of Asia XI vs World XI match in Bangladesh
Watch: IAF bids farewell to MiG-27 with water salute at Jodhpur airbase
Watch: IAF bids farewell to MiG-27 with water salute at Jodhpur airbase
trending topics
CAA ProtestsDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiNaveen PatnaikSalman Khan birthdayKaranvir BohraSalman Khan’s birthday bashGood Newwz celeb review

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news