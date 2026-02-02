India U19 star Vihaan Malhotra runs to stop Vaibhav Suryavanshi from exploding at Pakistan in heated U19 World Cup clash

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is India’s talisman, and didn’t need to be asked twice to step up to the plate when a little bit of fire and a little bit of animosity was called for. Suryavanshi got a send-off from the Pakistan team during last year’s U19 Asia Cup final, and he hasn’t forgotten.

It wasn’t necessarily the most competitive of matches as Pakistan essentially limped to the finish line, when the equation for their own qualification stood at chasing down 253 inside 34 overs. Instead, Pakistan couldn’t win at all, and India remain unbeaten in the tournament.

While tensions brew between India and Pakistan off the field in the lead up to the T20 World Cup later this month, there was plenty of drama and hostility on the field already this week. India’s U19 colts took on Pakistan’s U19 outfit during a Super Sixes match during the U19 World Cup, with India sealing their spot in the final thanks to a clinical 58-run win in Bulawayo.

As Vihaan Malhotra pouched the wicket of Ali Hassan Baloch to leave the team reeling on 172/6 in their chase, Suryavanshi dealt his opposition some of their own medicine. He was picked up by cameras hurling sledges at the batter – even at 14 years old, not preventing himself from letting the opposition hear his piece.

It was bowler and vice-captain Vihaan himself who had to shuttle over to his younger teammate and calm the southpaw down, but Suryavanshi had shouted out the warning as India were enroute to sealing their own progress and eliminating Pakistan entirely from this tournament.

Spinners star, India into semifinals Earlier on, Suryavanshi and India didn’t get the start they wanted in this virtual knockout match, as the dangerous southpaw’s relatively quiet tournament continued with a score of 30 off 22 deliveries. Once again, India had no single statement knock – but Vedant Trivedi’s patient 68 and late fireworks by Kanishk Chouhan took them to 252.

In response, Pakistan never quite got the fast start they needed, and as the innings progressed, batting got trickier and allowed India’s spinners to establish control. Khilan Patel and Ayush Mhatre combined for three wickets apiece, as Pakistan collapsed and saw their last 8 wickets fall for just 43 runs.

Suryavanshi showed an edge, and he will want that attitude to remain in place and spur the team on as they head to the semifinal round.