India U19 vs Australia U19, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS live on TV and online

Ayush Mhatre-led India U19 will look to whitewash Australia U19 when the two youth teams meet against one another in the third and final ODI at the Ian Healy Oval on Friday. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will once again hog the spotlight as he has been tremendous in the series so far. In the first ODI, he scored 38 off 22 balls, while in the second game, he scored a 68-ball 70. Vihaan Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu have also been in fine touch, and this has been the main reason behind India gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead. India U19 will take on Australia U19 in the third and final ODI on Friday. (PTI)

India won the first ODI by seven wickets, while the visitors emerged victorious by 51 runs in the second game. While India chase a series whitewash, the hosts will look to play for pride and register a win to enter the upcoming Test series with some momentum.

Squads:

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.

Australia U19: Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordon, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper. Reserves: Zed Hollick, Tom Paddington, Julian Osborne.

When will the India U19 vs Australia U19 third ODI match take place?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 third ODI match will take place on Friday, September 26. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the India U19 vs Australia U19 third ODI match take place?

The India U19 vs Australia U19 third ODI match will take place at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane.

Where will the live telecast of the India U19 vs Australia U19 third ODI match be available in India?

The live telecast of India U19 vs Australia U19 third ODI match will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Australia U19 third ODI match?

The third ODI match between India U19 and Australia U19 will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.