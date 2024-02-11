 India Under-19 vs T.B.C. Live Score: Final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / India Under-19 vs T.B.C. Live Score: Final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
Live

India Under-19 vs T.B.C. Live Score: Final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

Feb 11, 2024 12:39 PM IST
OPEN APP

India Under-19 vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM

India Under-19 vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 11 Feb 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Willowmoore Park, Benoni

India Under-19 squad -
Adarsh Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan, Arshin Kulkarni, ...Read More Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish, Innesh Mahajan, Aaradhya Shukla, Dhanush Gowda, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey
T.B.C. squad -

India Under-19 vs T.B.C. Live Score, Final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024
India Under-19 vs T.B.C. Live Score, Final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 11, 2024 12:39 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

    India Under-19 vs T.B.C. Match Details
    Final of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between India Under-19 and T.B.C. to be held at Willowmoore Park, Benoni at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
India Under-19 T.B.C. ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On