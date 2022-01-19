Captain Yash Dhull among six India Under-19 cricketers to test positive for Covid-19, all in isolation: Reports

As many as six players from India's Under-19 cricket team had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the World Cup match against Ireland on Wednesday, news agencies PTI and ANI have reported. All have been placed in isolation.

Among those to have tested positive are captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed, as a result of which India had to field a depleted team for their fixture in Trinidad. The Under-19 team barely manage to put up a team of 11. Three players tested positive in RT-PCR while three more for RAT test.

"Three Indian players had tested positive yesterday and were already isolated. In the morning before match our captain and vice-captain also tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test which is not conclusive," PTI quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying.

"So they, as precautionary measure, were pulled out. The players included skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaikh Rasheed. We only had 11 available players and six isolated."

The others who \tested positive and were forced to miss the match were Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh and Siddarth Yadav. In Dhull's absence, Nishant Sandhu was named captain of the team.

