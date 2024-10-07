Dubai [UAE], : India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana opened up on the importance of upcoming games in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and said that all the games are important to the Women in Blue. India vice-captain Mandhana reflects on importance of upcoming games in Women's T20 WC

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in their upcoming match of the prestigious tournament on Wednesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to Star Sports, Mandhana said that Sri Lanka are a good team in the group but one cannot make errors against Australia.

"As a player all games are important to us, when you come to the world cup you have to give 100 percent in each game, Sri Lanka is a good team in our group. But With Australia you know that you can't make errors and minimize them, and you have to get the best game out on that particular day to get the better of them. So, yeah there is excitement to do that on that day because they are a really good team so to come up against them and beat them," Mandhana was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

India have been placed in Group A of the ICC event along with New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Women in Blue will lock horns against Australia in October 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After sealing one win and conceding a defeat in their campaign opener against New Zealand, the Women in Blue stand in fourth place of teh group points table.

Recapping the game, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against India in the seventh match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Nida Dar and Muneeba Ali were the only top batters for the Women in Blue as propelled their side to 105/8 in the first inning.

The Indian bowling attack displayed a stunning performance and was successful in picking crucial wickets in the first inning.

Arundhati Reddy led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up three wickets in her four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80. All the Indian bowlers managed to get wickets in the game.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur's side displayed a poor performance while fielding as they missed plenty of catches.

During the run chase, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur helped India clinch a massive six-wicket win over Pakistan.

In the 18th over, India crossed the 100-run mark after Kaur smashed a four through the extra cover.

In the 19th over, when India came closer to winning the crucial match, Skipper Harmanpreet suffered a neck injury which forced her to walk off the field.

S Sajana came in place of Kaur and slammed the ball to the left of mid-off for a four to end the match in favour of the Women in Blue.

Arundhati Reddy was named the Player of the Match after she displayed a stunning performance with the ball in the first inning.

