India vs Afghanistan: Captain Kohli & his deputy Rohit charge up nets session with electrifying shots, BCCI shares video

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma were seen playing some ferocious drives during the nets session ahead of the T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan.

The video of the session was shared on BCCI on social media, where they wrote: “Talk about getting into the groove.”

In the 37-second long clip, charged up Kohli and Rohit can be seen playing their shots, giving fans a hint of what they can expect in the match against Afghanistan.

Team India have so far endured a poor outing at the ongoing World Cup in UAE, losing their opener against Pakistan and then falling against New Zealand.

Both the premier batters of the team have failed to put up a valiant show, one of the main reason behind the team's downfall in the tournament.

T20 World Cup: India face an Afghan spin test

Kohli opened the T20 World Cup campaign with a half-century against Pakistan but failed to make an impact in the following contest against the Black Caps.

Rohit, on the other hand, was dismissed on a golden duck in the clash against Pakistan, and almost met a similar fate against the Kiwis but Adam Milne dropped a sitter at the fine leg region. Despite the second opportunity Rohit couldn't do much and was packed on 14,

The Men In Blue, who are almost out of the contention for the final four spot, will now have to win all their remaining matches to keep their campaign on track and also expect the results of other teams to fall in their favour.

