India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Will IND consider Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant?
India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: After losing both their Super 4 matches, Rohit Sharma and co look to end tournament with a win. Follow the LIVE score and updates of IND vs AFG T20:
India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: The journey at Asia Cup 2022 is over for both India and Afghanistan but they will surely look to end the tournament on a high. Afghanistan head into the contest a day after delivering the fans a stunning fightback in a low scoring encounter against Pakistan, which they lost by one wicket. Team India, on the other hand, too played two thrilling encounters but unfortunately finished as the losing side despite putting a spirited fight against both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who have qualified for the finals, which will be played on Sunday. Catch the LIVE updates of IND vs AFG T20:
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 08, 2022 05:37 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Will Deepak Chahar fill in for Avesh Khan?
It will be interesting to see if Deepak Chahar fills in for Avesh Khan, who had fell ill in the previous encounter.
The team have been heavily relying on their spinners, with Hardik Pandya fulfilling the role as the third seamer.
Sep 08, 2022 05:29 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan LIVE updates: What happened in their previous encounter
The last time India played Afghanistan in a T20 encounter, it was during the World Cup in UAE. The Men In Blue were on the verge of elimination following losses against Pakistan and New Zealand.
Coming to the clash, India had piled a gigantic 210/2 after batting first. In response, Afghanistan could manage 144/7 and lost the contest by 66 runs.
Sep 08, 2022 05:20 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan LIVE updates: Head to Head
India and Afghanistan have met thrice before in the T20 format and the Men In Blue have emerged victorious on all the three occasions.
Can India make it 4-0 tonight?
Sep 08, 2022 05:07 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan LIVE updates: India at Super 4 stage so far…
Played against Pakistan on Sunday and lost the match by five wickets. Scored 181/7 batting first. Pakistan chased down the target with two balls to spare
Played against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and lost the match by six wickets. Scored 173/8 batting first. Sri Lanka chased down the target with one ball to spare.
Sep 08, 2022 05:00 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan LIVE updates: What happened last night
Afghanistan engaged in a low-scoring thriller against Pakistan on Wednesday evening. Batting first, Pakistan restricted Afghanistan for a paltry 129/6 and it looked like a comfortable run chase for the opposition.
However, the Afghanistan bowlers surely had some other plans and inflicted blows on Pakistan at regular intervals. With 11 required in the final over and Pakistan having just one wicket in hand, it felt like the game was done and dusted. However, tailender Naseem Shah once again proved us wrong and smoked the first two balls of the 20th over for towering sixes, closing the game in some style.
Sep 08, 2022 04:52 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan LIVE updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Asia Cup encounter between India and Afghanistan. The match is being played at the Dubai International Stadium and will start from 7:30 pm IST onwards. The toss for the same will take place half and hour before. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!