India vs Australia, 1st ODI live cricket score in Hyderabad: Virat Kohli and Co look for winning start to series

Preview: The importance of the one-day series against Australia beginning on Saturday is not lost on Virat Kohli’s India as they gauge their World Cup preparations against the reigning champions in their final series before the showpiece event. India capped their memorable tour of Australia, where they registered their first ever Test series victory Down Under, by claiming the three-match ODI series 2-1 in January. Chief selector M.S.K. Prasad told reporters last month that most of the players in the current India side pick themselves and it was a matter of finalising a couple of slots before the World Cup in England and Wales.((Full Scorecard))

Follow India vs Australia live updates below -

12:54 hrs IST Full squads India - Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul Australia - Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, D Arcy Short, Nathan Lyon, Andrew Tye





12:48 hrs IST Debutant for Australia Legendary Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden hands the cap to Ashley Turner ahead of the toss. The great Matthew Hayden presents debutant Ashton Turner with his maiden ODI cap #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/T3i7CEPZJT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 2, 2019





12:40 hrs IST Why Aus can’t let Kohli cross 50-run mark The reason why Australia can’t let Kohli settle down in the middle and cross the 50-run mark is because in his last five innings, the Indian superstar has converted fifty into a big hundred. Kohli did it twice against New Zealand in 2017 and then thrice against Windies last year. 121 vs NZ, Mumbai, 2017 113 vs NZ, Kanpur, 2017 140 vs WIN, Guwahati, 2018 157* vs WIN, Vizag, 2018 107 vs WIN, Pune, 2018





12:30 hrs IST Australia’s concerns Australia play an ODI series against Pakistan in United Arab Emirates later this month but coach Justin Langer will hope the series against world number two India will provide answers to many questions. Aaron Finch’s lack of form at the top of the batting order has been a concern for a team who eagerly await the return of Steve Smith and David Warner from ball-tampering suspensions which expire at the end of the month.





12:21 hrs IST Praise for spin duo Virat Kohli hailed Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the world’s “strongest spin bowling partnership”, underlining that the duo are central to India’s plans for the World Cup. The lavish praise comes ahead of the five match one-day series against Australia which will be the final opportunity for the world number two side to get their combinations right and firm up their favourites’ tag.





12:10 hrs IST Australia’s good record in Hyderabad Australia have won both of their previous encounters at the venue and their unbeaten record can be a cause of concern for the Indian cricket team. The visiting side won their first match in 2007 by 47 runs and two years later, Shaun Marsh scored a brilliant century to guide Australia to a narrow three run victory.



