India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live cricket score at Sydney: Australia bat first

Live updates: India vs Australia, the action now shifts to Sydney for the first ODI match. Virat Kohli and co already shared the honours in the T20I series and then bagged the Test series. With a settled side look, India look favourites in this particular series as well. Australia have a pretty experienced look to the ODI squad, but they will be under the pump after conceding the Test series. Promises to be an interesting affair!

Follow India vs Australia live score and updates below:

7:48 hrs IST Anthems have been belted out The action is about to commence, the teams look in good nick. Australia with the retro kit are looking sharp indeed. Let the game begin! Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball





7:26 hrs IST Playing XI India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff





7:25 hrs IST Australia bat first Finch wins the toss and Australia will bat first. Kohli says he would have batted first too. Virat Kohli: We would have batted first as well but some of the players are inclined towards chasing. It’s a brilliant wicket to play on, with shorter boundary on one side. It’s going to be an exciting chase as I am always inclined towards chasing. Anyways we have to bowl first now. We are always looking to improve. We need to strike when the big games arrive. When two quality players (Hardik and Rahul) are not featuring, it affects the balance of the side. Jadeja is back in the side, let’s see what he’s got to offer.





7:14 hrs IST The bowlers Early visuals indicate that Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the seamers and Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will be the two spinners





7:07 hrs IST Perspective Peter Siddle makes his first ODI appearance since November 2010 today!



Virat Kohli has scored 60 international hundreds in that time 😮 pic.twitter.com/Gfk0C4sWt4 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 12, 2019



