India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live cricket score at Sydney: Australia bat first

7:48 hrs IST
Anthems have been belted out
7:26 hrs IST
Playing XI
7:25 hrs IST
Australia bat first
7:14 hrs IST
The bowlers
7:07 hrs IST
Perspective
7:02 hrs IST
Skipper looks good
6:59 hrs IST
Debut for Jason Behrendorff
6:55 hrs IST
The team huddle
6:47 hrs IST
How you doin, skipper?
6:35 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live updates: India vs Australia, the action now shifts to Sydney for the first ODI match. Virat Kohli and co already shared the honours in the T20I series and then bagged the Test series. With a settled side look, India look favourites in this particular series as well. Australia have a pretty experienced look to the ODI squad, but they will be under the pump after conceding the Test series. Promises to be an interesting affair!
Follow India vs Australia live score and updates below:
The action is about to commence, the teams look in good nick. Australia with the retro kit are looking sharp indeed. Let the game begin!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff
Finch wins the toss and Australia will bat first. Kohli says he would have batted first too.
Virat Kohli: We would have batted first as well but some of the players are inclined towards chasing. It’s a brilliant wicket to play on, with shorter boundary on one side. It’s going to be an exciting chase as I am always inclined towards chasing. Anyways we have to bowl first now. We are always looking to improve. We need to strike when the big games arrive. When two quality players (Hardik and Rahul) are not featuring, it affects the balance of the side. Jadeja is back in the side, let’s see what he’s got to offer.
The bowlers
Early visuals indicate that Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the seamers and Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will be the two spinners
Perspective
Peter Siddle makes his first ODI appearance since November 2010 today!— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 12, 2019
Virat Kohli has scored 60 international hundreds in that time 😮 pic.twitter.com/Gfk0C4sWt4
Skipper looks good
Pre-match warm up for the skip 👍#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uRGb6M3lMp— BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2019
Debut for Jason Behrendorff
Congrats to @JDorff5, ODI cap No.227 for Australia! pic.twitter.com/K4Fd4VXvwO— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2019
The team huddle
All set 💪💪#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ApP7B8rnxq— BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2019
How you doin, skipper?
Canvas for the day. Win the toss and?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/AVO5XMPT2g— BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2019
Hello and welcome
The teams have donned the coloured clothing, Australia have wound the clock back and have pulled out the retro kit. Well, they need to perform like teams of the past on the field as well. India have a pretty settled unit and barring the Hardik Pandya-controversy the roles are pretty much set. They look to be the favourites on paper, but when has a cricket match ever been won on paper?
Strap yourselves, some enthralling action is about to commence!