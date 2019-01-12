 India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live cricket score at Sydney: Australia bat first
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live cricket score at Sydney: Australia bat first

Ind vs Aus Live Cricket Score: Catch all the live score and updates from the first ODI match between India and Australia from the Sydney Cricket Ground.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 12, 2019 07:51 IST
highlights

Live updates: India vs Australia, the action now shifts to Sydney for the first ODI match. Virat Kohli and co already shared the honours in the T20I series and then bagged the Test series. With a settled side look, India look favourites in this particular series as well. Australia have a pretty experienced look to the ODI squad, but they will be under the pump after conceding the Test series. Promises to be an interesting affair!

 

Follow India vs Australia live score and updates below:

7:48 hrs IST

Anthems have been belted out

The action is about to commence, the teams look in good nick. Australia with the retro kit are looking sharp indeed. Let the game begin!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball

7:26 hrs IST

Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

7:25 hrs IST

Australia bat first

Finch wins the toss and Australia will bat first. Kohli says he would have batted first too.

Virat Kohli: We would have batted first as well but some of the players are inclined towards chasing. It’s a brilliant wicket to play on, with shorter boundary on one side. It’s going to be an exciting chase as I am always inclined towards chasing. Anyways we have to bowl first now. We are always looking to improve. We need to strike when the big games arrive. When two quality players (Hardik and Rahul) are not featuring, it affects the balance of the side. Jadeja is back in the side, let’s see what he’s got to offer.

7:14 hrs IST

The bowlers

Early visuals indicate that Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the seamers and Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will be the two spinners

7:07 hrs IST

Perspective

7:02 hrs IST

Skipper looks good

6:59 hrs IST

Debut for Jason Behrendorff

6:55 hrs IST

The team huddle

6:47 hrs IST

How you doin, skipper?

6:35 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

The teams have donned the coloured clothing, Australia have wound the clock back and have pulled out the retro kit. Well, they need to perform like teams of the past on the field as well. India have a pretty settled unit and barring the Hardik Pandya-controversy the roles are pretty much set. They look to be the favourites on paper, but when has a cricket match ever been won on paper?

Strap yourselves, some enthralling action is about to commence!