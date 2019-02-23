India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Cementing spots in their World Cup squad will top the agenda for Indians and Australians alike when their limited-over series starts with the first Twenty20 in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Virat Kohli returns to lead the hosts in their final rubber before this year’s 50-over showpiece with two T20s followed by a five-match one day international series.

While India will be busy with the annual Indian Premier League T20 tournament before heading to the World Cup in England, the defending 50-over world champions will have another opportunity to hone their skills against Pakistan next month.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the first T20I between India and Australia.

Where is the first T20I between India and Australia being played?

The first T20I between India and Australia match will be played in Visakhapatnam.

What time does the first T20I between India and Australia begin?

The first T20I between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 series?

The India-Australia T20I series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia T20I series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 12:42 IST