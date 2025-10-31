India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Eyes on the sky as weather threatens play in Melbourne as well
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: After a washout allowed less than 10 overs of play in Canberra, it is a fresh start for the two teams in Melbourne and India and Australia go head to head.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: And we go again. The start of the India vs Australia T20I series turned out to be a damp disappointment, with rain playing spoilsport in Canberra and allowing only 58 deliveries to be bowled. In that period, India seemed to be enjoying the rub of the green with the bat in hand, as captain Suryakumar Yadav seemed to have regained some of his touch and Shubman Gill gave him excellent company at the other end. All that for naught, ultimately, as a fresh match and what is essentially now a four-match series awaits the two teams, beginning at the massive Melbourne Cricket Ground today....Read More
The MCG holds great memories for the Indian team in this format in recent times, but it doesn’t mean they will automatically start this match as favourites by any means. Australia know what to expect, and will be prepared to have their own power-packed unit go head-to-head at this amphitheatre of cricket.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I predicted XI
India played their cards early, saying they will stick to their guns and go with three spinners even on Australian surfaces. There is unlikely to be too much shuffling in the batting, and India might continue to stick with their plan in the bowling. However, depending on Arshdeep Singh’s fitness, he might get a go ahead of Harshit Rana.
IND predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana/Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia, meanwhile, will also likely go with the same unit. Josh Hazlewood will play this match before setting off for a month of preparation and conditioning for the Ashes, but the team might be tempted to get in someone like Sean Abbott, who will provide just a little more juice with the new ball to support Hazlewood.
AUS predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Phillippe, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett/Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia T20I head-to-head
India and Australia have faced off against each other on 33 occasions in T20 cricket. Over that period, India have dominated the Aussies, this being the only format where they have the advantage. It isn’t particularly close either: of 33 encounters, India have won 20, while Australia have only won 11, with a couple of no-results.
The teams last played a completed T20I match at Gros Islet in St Lucia during the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup, where India pulled off a Rohit Sharma-led victory in confident and bruising fashion.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I Melbourne weather forecast
Rain is in the air in Melbourne as well, which will definitely be a little bit of a concern after the Canberra washout, which had a similar forecast. There is a 10-15% chance of rain when the match is set to take place, but at least the MCG can be backed for lightning-fast drainage and a longer cut-off curfew time than the Manuka Oval.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming
India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India. India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be livestreamed on JioHotstar in India.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Australia not too far behind after a power revolution
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: The disappointment of last year's T20 World Cup prompted Australia to try and find an identity as a T20 team built around power-hitters in every spot in their lineup. Mitchell Marsh became captain and oversaw this switch, and the results have been immediate: against some very solid opposition, they have won 16 matches, and lost only twice since the end of last World Cup. Very quickly, the Aussies are out of the woods and into the conversation for next year's marquee T20 tournament.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: India try to keep unprecedented dominant streak going
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Going back to the start of 2024, India have simply been nearly unbeatable in this format. A World Cup, an Asia Cup, series against South Africa and England, a changing of the guards as Kohli and Rohit stepped aside for a new generation, a new captain and a new coach. It hasn't mattered. In a 39-match stretch going back 22 months, India have only lost 3 T20 international matches. The very definition of a winning machine.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: No result from first match in Canberra
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Rain and very little wiggle room to extend the match meant that even an hour-long shower ensured play couldn't take place in the Australian capital beyond 9.4 overs. India had started off well with the bat despite Abhishek Sharma's relatively quick wicket, with captain Suryakumar Yadav in particular looking in ominous form. However, 0-0 stayed 0-0.
India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: HELLO AND WELCOME!
India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Updates: The men couldn't play a full match on Wednesday, but the women more than made up for it with an all-time classic on Thursday. We are now at Thursday, and Indian fans recovering from the euphoria of last night's Women's World Cup semifinal will want the men in blue to keep that momentum going. Melbourne awaits for the second match of this T20I series. Stick with us!