India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Eyes on the sky as weather threatens play in Melbourne as well

India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav in action during India's first T20I vs Australia.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: And we go again. The start of the India vs Australia T20I series turned out to be a damp disappointment, with rain playing spoilsport in Canberra and allowing only 58 deliveries to be bowled. In that period, India seemed to be enjoying the rub of the green with the bat in hand, as captain Suryakumar Yadav seemed to have regained some of his touch and Shubman Gill gave him excellent company at the other end. All that for naught, ultimately, as a fresh match and what is essentially now a four-match series awaits the two teams, beginning at the massive Melbourne Cricket Ground today. The MCG holds great memories for the Indian team in this format in recent times, but it doesn’t mean they will automatically start this match as favourites by any means. Australia know what to expect, and will be prepared to have their own power-packed unit go head-to-head at this amphitheatre of cricket. India vs Australia 2nd T20I predicted XI India played their cards early, saying they will stick to their guns and go with three spinners even on Australian surfaces. There is unlikely to be too much shuffling in the batting, and India might continue to stick with their plan in the bowling. However, depending on Arshdeep Singh’s fitness, he might get a go ahead of Harshit Rana. IND predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana/Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah Australia, meanwhile, will also likely go with the same unit. Josh Hazlewood will play this match before setting off for a month of preparation and conditioning for the Ashes, but the team might be tempted to get in someone like Sean Abbott, who will provide just a little more juice with the new ball to support Hazlewood. AUS predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Phillippe, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett/Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood India vs Australia T20I head-to-head India and Australia have faced off against each other on 33 occasions in T20 cricket. Over that period, India have dominated the Aussies, this being the only format where they have the advantage. It isn’t particularly close either: of 33 encounters, India have won 20, while Australia have only won 11, with a couple of no-results. The teams last played a completed T20I match at Gros Islet in St Lucia during the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup, where India pulled off a Rohit Sharma-led victory in confident and bruising fashion. India vs Australia 2nd T20I Melbourne weather forecast Rain is in the air in Melbourne as well, which will definitely be a little bit of a concern after the Canberra washout, which had a similar forecast. There is a 10-15% chance of rain when the match is set to take place, but at least the MCG can be backed for lightning-fast drainage and a longer cut-off curfew time than the Manuka Oval. India vs Australia 2nd T20I live streaming India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India. India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be livestreamed on JioHotstar in India. ...Read More

