India vs Australia 3rd T20I Statistical Highlights: Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya create records in Sydney

Skipper Virat Kohli smashed unbeaten 61 to steer India to victory with two balls to spare in the third and final Twenty20 against Australia on Sunday, ensuring the series ended all square.

The prolific batsmen lived up to his reputation, coming in when the two openers fell in quick succession after an entertaining 68-run partnership to prevent Australia earning bragging rights ahead of their four Test series starting next month.

Also Read: Krunal Pandya joins elite list after four-wicket show in Sydney

Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that were reached in this clash -

- D’Arcy Short became the eighth Australian to cross the 500-run mark in T20Is. Also, Short became the second batsman after Aaron Finch to score 500 runs in a calendar year in the shortest format.

- Krunal Pandya’s spell of 4/36 is the third best spell by a spinner against Australia in T20Is. Krunal joined Ajantha Mendis and Ravinchandran Ashwin in the list of most wickets taken in an innings by a spinner against Australia.

- Glenn Maxwell was dismissed for the second game in a row by Krunal Pandya. This was the fifth consecutive innings without fifty for Maxwell and 10th consecutive innings without fifty against India.

- Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan brought up their eight fifty plus opening stand in T20Is and this was their second 50+ stand against Australia. Moreover, the pair has never given a start below 35 runs in Australia

Also Read: Virat Kohli creates history in Sydney T20I

- Virat Kohli joins Rohit Sharma at the top in the list of most 50+ scores in T20Is. Both Kohli and Rohit now have 19 fifty plus scores in the shortest format. Moreover, with 13 fifty plus scores in during chases in T20Is, Kohli takes the numero uno spot in this list as well.

- This is India’s 11th T20I win against Australia — joint most for them along with Sri Lanka. Also, this is the 10th consecutive series without defeat for India in the shortest format. Their last series defeat came vs West Indies in 2016.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 18:22 IST