India vs Australia: Krunal Pandya joins elite list after four-wicket show in Sydney

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya joined an elite list of spinners after his stunning show in the third T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

Krunal ended the innings with outstanding figures of 4/36 and although he proved to be a tad expensive but scalped the crucial wickets of D’Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott and Alex Carey.

Pandya played a crucial role in helping India restrict Australia to 164/6 as the hosts were off to a flying start with the openers Aaron Finch and D’Arcy Short stitching together a 69-run stand in quick time.

With the help of his good show, Krunal has now joined Ajantha Mendis and Ravinchandran Ashwin in the list of most wickets taken in an innings by a spinner in Australia. Krunal’s spell of 4/36 is the third best in this illustrious list.

After being taken apart by the Australian batsmen for 55 runs in four overs in Brisbane, Krunal has made a great comeback in the series by putting on good performances in the Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

Krunal went wickeless in the first T20I and he joined the unawanted list of Indian bowlers to concede most number of runs in an innings. Krunal bowler better in Melbourne but his redemption finally arrived at the SCG.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 16:36 IST