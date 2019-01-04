India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played heroic knocks on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia as the visitors declared their first innings after posting a mammoth total of 622 runs for the loss of seven wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

In reply, Australia made 24 runs without losing a wicket at stumps. The post-lunch session saw Australian bowlers toiling hard on the field as Pant and Jadeja stitched a massive 204-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Day 3 of the Sydney Test.

When is the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia?

The third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia will be played on January 5, 2018.

Where is the fourth Test between India and Australia being played?

The fourth Test between India and Australia match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time does the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia begin?

The third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Test series?

The India-Australia Test series will be shown on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-Australia series?

The India-Australia Test series live streaming will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 23:33 IST