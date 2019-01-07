India vs Australia: Amidst reports of rift in Aussie dressing room, Josh Hazlewood offers clarification

Australian fast bowler and vice-captain Josh Hazlewood has played down all reports of a rift in the dressing room after there were different reports that the bowling group had a tiff with coach David Saker.

Australia conceded 303 runs on the first day of Sydney Test and this led to Saker firing a rocket at the bowlers over their execution and planning. He conceded that he was unusually “aggressive” and “animated” and that head coach Justin Langer also “wasn’t happy” with the performance of the bowlers.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Hazlewood said on cricket.com.au’s Facebook Live when asked if Saker’s comments had been overblown.

ALSO READ: Steve Smith and David Warner not playing was not India’s fault - Sunil Gavaskar

“We always have a chat pretty much every night or the next morning. It wasn’t really different to normal. The bowlers know when they haven’t done their best and you don’t really have to point it out,” Hazlewood added.

“We know, we’ve played enough cricket and we’ll try to get better as we go along,” the fast-bowler said.

There were also reports that the bowlers and captain Tim Paine were not on the same page on the first day and this led to a lot of confusion on the field.

However, the skipper denied any such reports and said that there were different discussions, but all the bowlers were on the same page.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 18:42 IST