India vs Australia: Steve Smith and David Warner not playing was not India’s fault - Sunil Gavaskar

Fittest, unstoppable and consistency personified — India’s history-making cricket team was showered with gushing praise by former players with batting great Sunil Gavaskar slamming criticism that the triumph came against a weakened Australian team. India won the four-match series 2-1 after the Sydney Test ended in a rain-forced draw, their first ever Test series triumph on Australian soil. What the weather could not hide was Australia’s poor performance with both bat and ball through the four matches. It was attributed to batting mainstays David Warner and Steve Smith’s one-year ban on ball tampering charges but Gavaskar rejected the assertion.

“It is not India’s fault that this Australian team was without David Warner and Steve Smith. Australia could have handed them shorter bans but obviously it was thought that one-year bans would be good for Australian cricket, that they needed to be made an example for anyone who brings the game into disrepute,” Gavaskar said during a post-match show on ‘Sony Six’.

“India played the opposition they were presented with and it’s a great achievement for them,” the former captain.

According to Gavaskar what separates Kohli’s men from earlier teams is their world class fitness standards. “It is not that teams that I was a part of didn’t play to win. We also played to win but this team is at a different level in terms of fitness and the captain has shown the way. In our times, we used do our individual routines,” recalled Gavaskar.

Meanwhile, former and current players along with administrators hailed the series win on various platforms. Following are the reactions:

VVS Laxman wrote: Many congratulations #TeamIndia on this historic series win in Australia. It took a complete Team effort from every member of the side and it gives such an immense sense of satisfaction and joy to see what the boys have done on the field. Let’s cherish this special series win.

Virender Sehwag said: Congratulations #TeamIndia for this memorable win. Every cricket lover in India will be very proud of this one and a special effort by every member in the Team to ensure this result.

Harbhajan Singh wrote: Proud of you guys Well done Team India for winning the test series in Australia.. congratulations @cheteshwar1 for winning MOS u (sic) been a backbone of indian batting line up.. keep it up @BCCI bowling wise @Jaspritbumrah93 has been phenomenal..love ur work.

Mitchell Johnson wrote: Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for making history, winning in Australia for the 1st time is a proud achievement for all of India. @cheteshwar1 & the whole Indian bowling attack was just unstoppable this series. Was thrilling to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 bowling.

Michael Clarke wrote: Congratulations team on a very well played Test Match series 2-1.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 13:00 IST