India vs Australia: Another injury scare for Australia, all-rounder leaves the field with calf tightness

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:17 IST

Ahead of the first Test against India on December 17, hosts Australia faced another injury scare during Day 2 of the practice game against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. All-rounder Sean Abbott had to leave the field and didn’t return after the tea break.

Abbott bowled 7 overs in the first session on Saturday. Later, he was seen nursing his left ankle. It was then revealed that the all-rounder had reported tightness in his calf muscles and wouldn’t come back to continue bowling.

A tweet shared by Cricket.com.au gave the update on Sean’s condition that read, “Update on latest Australia A injury scare - Sean Abbott reported calf tightness and won’t bowl again in India innings. He’s expected to bat if needed later today or tomorrow #AUSAvIND”

Update on latest Australia A injury scare - Sean Abbott reported calf tightness and won't bowl again in India innings. He's expected to bat if needed later today or tomorrow #AUSAvIND — Andrew Ramsey (@ARamseyCricket) December 12, 2020

Abbott’s calf issue comes as another blow to the Aussies who are already dealing with the absence of David Warner. Their regular opener suffered a groin injury earlier in the white-ball series and ruled out of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

In addition, Will Puckovski, who was considered as the sure shot selection in the squad, was also ruled out from the first Test after getting hit on the head in the first warm-up match against India A.

Cameron Green was the next Australian cricketer who was injured after getting hit on the face by a Jasprit Bumrah shot on Friday. However, the all-rounder has recovered well and continues to be with the Australia A squad.

“Cameron has shown clinical improvement overnight and is symptomatically better than yesterday. He will remain with the Australia A squad where we will continue to monitor him,” Cricket Australia team doctor Pip Inge said.

India reached a dominating stage on the second day of the second practice game. After bowling Australia A out for a paltry 108, fifties from Shubman Gill (65), Mayank Agarwal (61) and Hanuma Vihari helped India taking a lead of 380-plus runs.

At the time of filing the story, Vihari was batting unbeaten on 89* and was accompanied with Rishabh Pant (29*). India scored 295/4 and had a lead of 382 runs.