India vs Australia: Aus coach Justin Langer names the most destructive batsman in the world

Australia head coach Justin Langer feels skipper Aaron Finch is one of the most destructive batsman in the world. The former Aussie opener also stated that the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis get all the plaudits for their hard-hitting but Finch is also up there with the best in terms of scoring fast.

Finch had a torrid time in the recently-concluded T20I series where he ended up with scores of 0 & 8 in Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru respectively. Despite his form, Langer gave his vote of confidence to Finch and said he is too good a player to remain out-of-form for too long.

Also Read: India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI; experiments to continue

“He’s such a good player, such a good person, captain of the team, we know he’ll come good. We just got to keep giving him plenty of care and support,” Langer told cricket.com.au.

“There’s no more destructive player in the world – we talk about ‘Maxi’ (Glenn Maxwell), Marcus Stoinis, a number of our players who can be so destructive – but when he’s going, he is as destructive a player as there is in white-ball cricket,” he added.

Langer also feels that Finch’s leadership qualities are second to none and the fact that he is a very consistent cricketer makes him an ideal captain.

“Another important part about leadership is that he’s really consistent. We haven’t see any real change in his personality or his attitude around the group, so that’s a real credit to him,” Langer said.

Also Read: ‘Never look back’ – KL Rahul high on spirit ahead of possible ODI comeback

That’s why he is the captain of the team. My experience of every captain, the most important thing is they’re playing really good cricket. He’s got to keep his attention on that.”

India are scheduled to play five ODIs against Australia and the hosts will look to get back on track after losing the T20I series 0-2. The first ODI will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 10:17 IST