India vs Australia: Australia call up Mitchell Starc for the final T20I

Australia have called up left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc for the final T20 match against India at Sydney on Sunday. The fast bowler was initially rested for the series.

Starc has been called up as a replacement for injured fast bowler Billy Stanlake who injured his ankle just before the start of the second T20 match at the Melbourne cricket ground on Friday.

The left arm pacer who has been playing domestic cricket will link up with his teammates on Saturday ahead of the match on Sunday. This is what Australia captain Aaron Finch about Starc’s recall,

“(Starc has) got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we’ve seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball,” Finch said.

“We’ll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good.”

Starc has not played a T20 match for Australia for last two years, his last match was against Sri lanka in Colombo, while he last played a T20 match at home against England in February 2014.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the first match of the series by 4 runs (DLS) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 09:24 IST