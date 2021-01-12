India vs Australia: Australia to give injured Will Pucovski every chance for Brisbane Test
Australia will delay making a call on Will Pucovski's availability for the fourth and final test against India and give the opener two days to recover from a shoulder injury, the hosts said on Tuesday.
Pucovski missed the first two tests with concussion after being hit on the head in a warm-up game against the tourists and scored 62 and 10 in his test debut in the drawn Sydney contest.
The 22-year-old landed heavily at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday after trying to stop a shot from India's Hanuma Vihari. Cricket Australia said in a statement he had suffered a "shoulder subluxation injury".
"He will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth test match," CA said.
"No additional players have been brought into the squad for the final match."
India snatched a thrilling draw from the jaws of defeat in Sydney to leave the engrossing series tied at 1-1 heading into the final test in Brisbane, which starts on Friday.
Joe Burns and Matthew Wade opened for Australia in the first two tests before David Warner recovered from a groin strain to join debutant Pucovski in a new opening pair in Sydney.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI intervenes after Team India denied basic facilities in Brisbane hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘They just don’t seem to learn’, David Lloyd slams Tim Paine for sledging Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of 4th Test - Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Smith was not trying to change Pant's guard marks': Paine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sreesanth returns to competitive cricket, picks his 1st wicket in 7 years- WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith surpasses Virat Kohli, Pujara moves up to 8th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs AUS: ‘Sorry to Indian Team’, David Warner apologises over racism row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will return with a bang': Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin explains how he and Vihari fought against Australia to save Sydney Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan slams Smith, Paine for on-field tactics on Day 5 of SCG Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant: The spark that triggered India's Sydney resistance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am human,' Paine apologises for sledging Ashwin during Sydney Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Good all-format player': Ponting lauds Aussie youngster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brad Haddin points out a tactical move Rahane made that was 'outstanding'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox