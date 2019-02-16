India vs Australia: Chief selector MSK Prasad gives reason why Rishabh Pant replaced Dinesh Karthik in ODI squad

Chief selector MSK Prasad stated that wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was included in the side in place of Dinesh Karthik for Australia ODIs because of their rotation policy and workload management for the players.

Pant returned into the India ODI squad after missing out in Australia and New Zealand while Karthik has been left out for the forthcoming series at home. Although Karthik has retained his place in the T20I squad, he was replaced by Pant in the 50-over format.

Also Read: Kohli returns to take charge, Rahul included in both teams as Karthik is dropped from ODIs

Prasad reasoned that Pant featured in the four-match Test series against Australia so they opted to rest him for the ODI series. Pant was also rested for the five-match ODI series against the Kiwis but returned to play the T20Is.

“Prior to this, we had series in New Zealand and Australia. That is where Karthik was chosen because Rishabh played four Tests and we wanted him to get a good rest,” Prasad told reporters on Friday.

“Then he (Rishabh Pant) played a couple of matches against England Lions where he played extremely well. Then he played the T20I matches. So we wanted him to give him a few ODIs as well before we take the final call.”

"We want to give enough chances to Pant before the World Cup" - MSK Prasad #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/o13jma3yuE — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2019

Prasad also revealed that they wanted a left-hander in the Indian batting line-up and that tipped the scale in favour of Pant for Australia ODIs.

“We have included him (Rishabh Pant) considering the fact he is a left-hander. We will try and figure the best possible batting position for him. With a left-hander in the side, there is an advantage of left-right combination,” the chief selector said.

India’s T20I Squad: Virat Kohli(Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

India’s ODI squad for first two ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

India’s ODI squad for final three ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 11:13 IST