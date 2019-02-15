India vs Australia: Kohli returns to take charge, Rahul included in both teams as Karthik is dropped from ODIs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian squads for T20I and ODI series against Australia respectively on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli returns after being rested for the final two ODIs and T20I series against New Zealand.

Lokesh Rahul has also found a place in the respective squads after missing out on the New Zealand tour due to off-field infractions. Rahul fought his way back after a couple of good innings for India A against England Lions in the two unofficial Tests, which concluded hours before the national selection committee met here.

Battling indifferent form in Australia, Rahul was called back after the unsavoury comments on women in a TV talk show, following which he was asked to regain his form by concentrating on domestic cricket.

Young Mumbai Indians’ spinner Mayank Markande has been called-up for the two-match T20I series. The 21-year-old Markande was rewarded soon after his five-wicket haul, which powered India A to an innings and 68-run victory over England Lions in the second unofficial Test.

Rishabh Pant has also returned in the ODI squad after missing out in New Zealand. The omission of Dinesh Karthik is an indicator as to who among Rishabh Pant and the Tamil Nadu player will board the Heathrow-bound flight as a specialist-batsman-cum-second-wicketkeeper for the World Cup.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested for the T20Is and Umesh Yadav has been called up in his place. India’s premier fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah has also been named in both the squads after being rested for the limited overs series in Australia and New Zealand.

It was being speculated that Rohit Sharma might be rested but he retains his place in both T20I and ODIs squads respectively.

India’s T20I Squad: Virat Kohli(Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

India’s ODI squad for first two ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

India’s ODI squad for final three ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 17:02 IST