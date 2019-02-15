Shane Warne wants Rishabh Pant to open innings with Rohit Sharma; Sunil Gavaskar has his say

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has backed former Australia cricketer Shane Warne’s idea that Rishabh Pant can used as an opener alongside Rohit Sharma in ODIs. Warne had earlier suggested that Pant has the X-factor in him to take the game away from the opposition and he can do well at the top of the innings.

Gavaskar supported the idea by saying Pant can bat anywhere in the Indian batting order and if he manages to do well at the top, he will put forward another option for the ‘Men in Blue’.

“Yes, why not (when asked if Pant can be played as an opener). If you open with Rishabh Pant, it opens up a third option for you as well. If he does well at the top, he is someone who can also be played in the middle order,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Earlier, Warne had floated this idea and stated it would be ‘pretty cool’ if the swashbuckling southpaw is allowed to open the innings with Rohit.

“There has been talk if Rishabh Pant can play in the side. I think Dhoni and Pant both can play. I can’t see why Rishabh Pant can’t play as a batsman, he is outstanding,” Warne had said.

“Maybe even open the batting with Rohit Sharma. I know Shikhar Dhawan does a great job but Rishabh Pant opening the batting with Rohit Sharma could be pretty cool too for India. Go with some of these X-factor type things and tactical battles, where you surprise the opposition.”

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:29 IST