India vs Australia: Claire Polosak set to become first female match official in men's Test match

India vs Australia: Claire Polosak set to become first female match official in men’s Test match

India vs Australia: In the India-Australia Test match, the on-field umpires will be two former pacers Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson while the TV Umpire will be Bruce Oxenford.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sydney
File image of Claire Polosak.
File image of Claire Polosak.(Twitter)
         

Australia’s Claire Polosak is set to become the first female match official in a men’s Test match when she takes up the fourth umpire’s role in the third Test between India and Australia starting here from Thursday. The 32-year-old from New South Wales has already earned the distinction of being the first woman on-field umpire in a men’s ODI match in ICC’s Division 2 league between Namibia and Oman played at the Windhoek in 2019.

In the India-Australia Test match, the on-field umpires will be two former pacers Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson while the TV Umpire will be Bruce Oxenford.

Also read: Ashwin’s knack for learning new things, Jadeja’s improved batting is great for us, says Rahane

The match referee is David Boon of Australia. As per ICC rules for Test matches, the fourth umpire is appointed by the home cricket board from their nominees to the International Panel of ICC Umpires and from the host country.

Polosak, who is a resident of New South Wales’s Goulburn city, has also had the distinction of being the first female match official in a men’s List A game in Australia. The duties of a fourth umpire include bringing on the new ball, carrying drinks on to the field for the umpires, checking the batteries in the light meter, observing the pitch during the lunch and tea intervals to make sure there is no interference, and bringing on new bails.

The fourth umpire can also take over the third umpire’s position if something happens to one of the on-field umpires, in which case the third umpire takes over on-field duties.

