India vs Australia: Confused Rishabh Pant asks Virat Kohli whether he will be bowling pace or spin – Watch

India’s skipper Virat Kohli decided to have a bowl on day three of the four-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney on Friday. When Kohli was ready to go from his bowling mark, a confused Pant asked Kohli from behind the stumps whether he will be bowling spin or pace. The captain gestured with his hand that he will be sending down some medium pace deliveries.

Well look who had a bowl at the SCG today! An amused Ravi Ashwin talks us through his skipper's spell #CAXIvIND pic.twitter.com/Whtx7S9GSq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2018

Kohli, who bowled two overs on day three and five overs on the fourth day, got the prized wicket of Harry Nielsen when he was batting on 100. The Australian tried to go for a big heave before being caught by Umesh Yadav. The Delhi batsman couln’t stop laughing after the catch was taken.

When Ravichandran Ashwin was asked about Kohli’s surprising move, the off-spinner said Kohli probably decided to roll his arm because the bowlers were tiring out.

“I think he just wanted to bowl a couple of overs. Because the bowlers were tiring out and before the second new ball came into play. That’s about it,” said Ashwin.

The Indian bowlers put up a poor performance in the four-day practice match. They conceded 544 runs in 151.1 overs. Apart from Mohammed Shami, every other bowler struggled to pick up wickets.

If a flat track is awaiting the Indian team at Adelaide, then the Indian bowlers will have to ensure that the game doesn’t drift away when the Australians are batting.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 12:47 IST