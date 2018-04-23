India vs Australia day-night Test faces uncertainty: Reports

There are uncertainties over Team India playing a day-night Test against Australia during the 2018-19 season with unconfirmed reports stating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains opposed against the idea.

Australia are due to play six Tests in the upcoming season with four of them against India and the other two against Sri Lanka. India are only among one of the few nations who are yet to play a day-night Test match while Australia have played four matches till date, emerging victorious in all of them.

READ | India-Pakistan bilateral series: Ball is in BCCI’s court, says PCB chief Najam Sethi

“Each time we play in Adelaide, when we played in Brisbane, it further reinforces that this is the future, day-night Test cricket is here to stay,” Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“It’s a different-coloured ball, and perhaps it does play differently. Everyone has to face up to those conditions, no matter what they are, and I think everyone’s got their head around that now. As we’ve discussed at ICC level, it’s very much in the hands of the home country to make judgments on what they think is best,” he stated.

READ | Rohit Sharma’s rigorous training routine: lift tyres, chop wood

Cricket.com.au cited a Times of India report where an unnamed source had stated that India doesn’t wish to play a day-night Test. According to the laws, while a home board has the liberty to choose the venues, start times, and the brand of balls to be used, the visiting team has to agree before playing a day-night Test match.

According to section 12.7.12 of the ICC’s Playing Conditions, the law states: “Home Boards may, prior to the commencement of a Test, and with the agreement of the Visiting Board, seek the approval of the ICC to play the match as a day/night Test.”

READ | Rashid Khan, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan to play for World XI vs West Indies at Lord’s

However, according to the TOI report, the source is quoted as saying: “There’s no need for any practice either because India is neither going to play the Adelaide Test under lights nor any (such matches) in the future.”