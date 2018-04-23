Rohit Sharma’s rigorous training routine: lift tyres, chop wood

Abhishek Nayar is well-known in the cricketing fraternity as a fitness freak. Not only does that reflect in his cricket career, but also when he takes field and sends down long spells from one end even at 35.

However, he isn’t one of those who keep their secrets to themselves. According to a report on Economic Times, the veteran had trained India international and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma a couple of years back in order to help him regain his fitness, and made the latter undergo quite a number of strange and rigorous exercises.

“When the ground was being restructured, I made Rohit go and dig up the grounds and put sand in like a construction worker. I even made him chop wood, lift tyres and walk in a tank full of wet clay,” Nayar was quoted as saying.

Nayar, a veteran of 99 first-class and 93 List A games, is also credited with helping turn around the career of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, whose morale had hit an all-time low after being sold at the Indian Premier League auction for a paltry figure.

Nayar has been Mumbai’s go-to man in several crunch situations over the years. While his medium pace has fetched him 164 wickets, he’s a handy batting option coming down at no. 7 and has 13 first-class centuries under his belt.