Rohit Sharma gives Mumbai Indians balance, says coach Robin Singh

Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper, has been batting at No. 3 in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL 2018), and head coach Robin Singh believes this gives the three-time IPL champions a great advantage.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, Robin Singh said, “Rohit in the middle order gives the team a great balance. Lewis as an opener has done exceptionally well. I don’t think we need to have explosive players everywhere. You need to have a combination of different players in the line-up. Rohit can play any role for us and that is the important thing.”

Rohit started slowly with knocks of 15,11,18 as Mumbai Indians lost three consecutive games. However, his knock of 94, after Mumbai Indians had lost two wickets for no score against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), played a big role in the team snapping their losing streak and gaining momentum.

Scoreboard pressure

In the 17 games played in the 2018 Indian Premier League before Saturday, teams chasing have won 10 matches while those defending a total have won seven games. This trend suggested that this edition of the tournament will benefit teams who are good in chasing.

However, Robin Singh had a different take on the chasing trend in the 2018 Indian Premier League.

“Scoreboard pressure is scoreboard pressure. I think most teams prefer to chase now because the batting is quite deep. Being a Twenty20 game, the wickets are more batting friendly. There is a lot of dew in this part of the world in this time of the year. I don’t care what people say that they prefer to chase. If one restricts teams in the first six overs while chasing 180-190, there is always pressure,” Robin Singh said.

Mumbai Indians will be determined to sustain the momentum after winning against Royal Challengers Bangalore and they will be determined to prolong Rajasthan Royals’ misery, who have lost their last two consecutive games.