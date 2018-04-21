Live cricket score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) are desperate for a win and both will be trying to outdo each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 in Bangalore on Saturday. RCB and DD find themselves at bottom of the points table with just a win each from four matches. Both RCB and Daredevils go into the crucial tie after losing to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

The Virat Kohli-led side started its campaign on a losing note against KKR, but bounced back in the next match against Kings XI Punjab at home, before losing the next two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

RCB must tighten-up their bowling having conceded 200 plus runs in the previous two games at home. The spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have gone for runs and would be itching to put up a better show.

On the other hand, Gambhir-led Delhi would like to forget their previous defeat at KKR’s hands.

Delhi had lost to Punjab in their opener and then lost to Royals in a rain-hit match, but they bounced back in style against Mumbai with Roy smashing an unbeaten 91.

India speedster Mohammed Shami is all set to join the team after Kolkata Police allowed him to do so following a three-hour interrogation. The speedster is accused of infidelity and domestic violence, by his wife.