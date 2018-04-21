IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, Live cricket score

Currently languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 table, both Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be aiming to return to their winning ways when they face off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday. Both teams have struggled to get going this season with just one win apiece from the four games each have played so far. With just two points, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side is at the eighth place in the points table. RCB have the same number of points but sit a place above Delhi with a slightly better net run-rate. Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

