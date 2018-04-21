 IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, Live cricket score | cricket | Hindustan Times
IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, Live cricket score

Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match here. RCB and DD are at the seventh and eighth position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 points table.

cricket Updated: Apr 21, 2018 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match here. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) are in need of a win after losses in previous games.
Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match here. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) are in need of a win after losses in previous games.(BCCI)

Currently languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 table, both Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be aiming to return to their winning ways when they face off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday. Both teams have struggled to get going this season with just one win apiece from the four games each have played so far. With just two points, the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side is at the eighth place in the points table. RCB have the same number of points but sit a place above Delhi with a slightly better net run-rate. Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match here. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you can’t see full cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match, click here.

