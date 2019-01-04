India vs Australia: Don’t think Hanuma Vihari was out - Clarke, Hussey speak about controversial dismissal

India lost Hanuma Vihari early in the day, but it was a rather controversial call. The right-hander looked to sweep Nathan Lyon, the ball bounced more than he had expected and lobbed to short leg.

Umpire Ian Gould adjudged it out, but Vihari immediately gestured for a review. However, even after multiple reviews, it was not entirely clear if the batsman had got any touch on the ball and this led to former Australian captain Michael Clarke claim that Vihari should not have been given out.

“I don’t think that was out. The thing about snicko is it can catch a noise even if your feet ruffles the ground or your hands or feet move along the ground because you look at Hanuma, he went for the review straightaway and even Nathan Lyon was not sure if he had hit the ball,” Clarke told Sony Sports.

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey too echoed similar sentiments and believed that the right-hander was unlucky to be dismissed.

“Well I think it’s very controversial to be honest, I didn’t think it was out. I thought there was a gap between the ball and the bat and certainly the movement of the Snicko didn’t marry up when the ball was passing the bat. Where that noise came from, it could be a spike scraping along the ground or it could have been anything. But personally speaking, I don’t think he hit the ball,” Hussey told Sony Sports.

“Same thing with the batsman. 90 per cent of the times you know if you have hit the ball and if you go for a review as quickly as Hanuma did, he knows it 99 per cent that he did not hit the ball,” Clarke further added.

