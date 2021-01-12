India vs Australia: 'Especially in places like Australia and South Africa,' Gautam Gambhir says racist remarks must stop

The third Test between India and Australia proved to be a very controversial one due to instances of racism during Day 3 and Day 4 of the match. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been a fiercely fought series with both India and Australia trying to outwit each other. The competition has been of the highest quality with batsmen and bowlers slugging it out for supremacy on the field.

However, the Sydney Cricket Ground was witness to some unpleasant scenes. On Day 3, India lodged an official complaint after pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were subjected to some racist slurs by some people in the crowd. It did not stop there as Siraj again faced racist taunts by a group of people at the SCG on Day 4. Siraj and captain Ajinkya Rahane immediately raised the issue with the umpires and security removed a group of six people from the stands.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also commented on the incident and said that incidents of racist taunts being hurled at cricketers happen a lot in countries like Australia and South Africa.





“Very unfortunate and that is something which is absolutely not acceptable in any sport. Not only cricket, but in any sport and that’s where I think there need to be stricter laws. When it happens to a certain player, it is only that individual who feels about it,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“You do get abused, in places like South Africa, Australia, when you are playing in a Boxing Day Test match and those kind of stuff as well. But then, you got to accept that, but it depends what kind of an abuse that is and what all has been said to you, that is something which is not acceptable, especially on your colour of skin and the abuse as well. It does happen a lot, especially in places like Australia and South Africa. So, these things need to be stopped.”

Despite facing some issues with crowds and injuries, Team India managed to eke out a draw after batting for 132 overs in the fourth innings.

