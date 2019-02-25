India vs Australia: Everybody could have taken little more responsibility – Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s penultimate over where he dismissed debutant Peter Handscomb and yorked Nathan Coulter-Nile off successive deliveries nearly helped India escape to victory.

“I was just focusing on my strengths are what the wicket was because it was a little difficult to bat on. To play big shots on this sluggish wicket was difficult. We almost pulled out this game,” said Bumrah after India’s three-wicket defeat in the first T20 International in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Bumrah, who finished on 3/16 from four overs having also got Aaron Finch out leg-before, said 140-145 would have been the par score. “Everybody could have taken a little more responsibility (while batting) but this happens. We lost two-three wickets more than we wanted to.”

Bumrah defended MS Dhoni refusing singles while batting with Yuzvendra Chahal at the death, saying: “He was just trying to take the game deep.” Dhoni’s unbeaten innings of 29 off 37 balls gave India a fighting total, said Bumrah.

KL Rahul’s 50 will increase the competition for the opener’s slot which is good for the team, he said.

The low score helped Australia eschew risks and Glenn Maxwell could rotate the strike and motor along after the odd boundary, said Bumrah. He said Pat Cummins, who hit the winnings runs, has shown he could bat in the last Test series. “He has the composure too. He played well and got an important boundary (off the second last ball). He’s a pretty confident cricketer; he’s backing all his skills so very good for him.”

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 08:52 IST