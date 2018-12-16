HT Logo

India vs Australia: Experts, fans split over Virat Kohli’s dismissal in Perth Test - Watch video

Virat Kohli’s innings came to an end when he edged Pat Cummins to a forward-diving Peter Handscomb at second slip during Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia.

cricket Updated: Dec 16, 2018 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Australia,Virat Kohli,Virat Kohli dismissal
Australia's Peter Handscomb, center, holds the ball after catching out India's Virat Kohli .(AP)

It was a special performance by the India skipper Virat Kohli as he became the second fastest to 25 Test centuries after Don Bradman as he achieved the feat on Day 3 of the second Test between against Australia in Perth.

That was not the only record that he claimed on Sunday as the right-hander also scored his sixth ton in Australia, joining boyhood hero Sachin Tendulkar, and he celebrated by suggesting he lets his bat do the talking.

READ: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni, creates another record Down Under

However, the moment was somewhat tainted by the confusion and debate that surrounded his dismissal. Kohli’s innings came to an end when he edged Pat Cummins to a forward-diving Peter Handscomb at second slip.

Whether Handscomb got his fingers under the ball became be a matter of debate among experts and fans alike but the on-field official’s soft signal was out and the third umpire did not reverse the decision on review.

Twitter was filled with fans and experts having their say on the matter and here are some of the tweets -

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 16:37 IST

tags

more from cricket