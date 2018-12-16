India vs Australia: Experts, fans split over Virat Kohli’s dismissal in Perth Test - Watch video

It was a special performance by the India skipper Virat Kohli as he became the second fastest to 25 Test centuries after Don Bradman as he achieved the feat on Day 3 of the second Test between against Australia in Perth.

That was not the only record that he claimed on Sunday as the right-hander also scored his sixth ton in Australia, joining boyhood hero Sachin Tendulkar, and he celebrated by suggesting he lets his bat do the talking.

READ: Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni, creates another record Down Under

However, the moment was somewhat tainted by the confusion and debate that surrounded his dismissal. Kohli’s innings came to an end when he edged Pat Cummins to a forward-diving Peter Handscomb at second slip.

Whether Handscomb got his fingers under the ball became be a matter of debate among experts and fans alike but the on-field official’s soft signal was out and the third umpire did not reverse the decision on review.

Twitter was filled with fans and experts having their say on the matter and here are some of the tweets -

One batsman walked the other didn’t, both out. Handscomb catch was soft out & went to third umpire given out, Rahul catch given out on field hazelwood walked no questions. Scoreboard says out for both so happy with both decisions. pic.twitter.com/DQr70kZ7uT — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 16, 2018

The bottom line is that technology in such matters is inconclusive and will always be inconclusive because we are seeing a 3 dimensional event in 2 dimensions. And so the verdict tend to go with the on-field umpire. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2018

Kohli was out or not out ? What do u say guys ?? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 16, 2018

You need a controversial catch to dismiss a legend like Kohli...



Is this a gentleman's game?#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Mr. RO (@ImShyYar) December 16, 2018

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 16:37 IST