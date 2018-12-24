India vs Australia: Fans get up close and personal with Virat Kohli and boys - Watch

The cricket fans caught a glimpse of the Indian players when they were practicing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the third Test against Australia. With the series being squared at 1-1 after two Tests, India will be certainly hoping to get their noses in front after the boxing day Test.

When a fan was asked about the experience of watching Virat Kohli and his team practice she said, “It’s a really surreal experience to see our favourites up so close. It really means a lot to us as fans, watching them practice is memorable.”

What it's like to witness @imVkohli & co. train at the MCG



Boxing Day Test round the corner & fans came over to the G to watch their favourite superstars train. We got our FAN Cam ON to watch #TeamIndia train ahead of the 3rd Test - by @28anand



▶️https://t.co/xvdIzYyzFH pic.twitter.com/WicAkR9m9N — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2018

Earlier, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was confidence personified, saying his rhythm and counter-attacking mindset could help him rack up not just a ton but a double at the Boxing Day Test.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: KL Rahul and Murali Vijay set worst opening record in Test history

Rahane has hit two fifties in his 164 runs from the first two Tests but a three-figure score has eluded him since scoring a century against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year.

“I am sure it will come in this match. The way I am batting, from Adelaide to Perth, the mindset I was in to counter attack and the rhythm I was batting in, maybe 100 or even 200 can come,” said the 30-year-old.

“I think it is more important for me not to think about it. I have to continue batting the way I am. I can read the situation a bit better and if I can play like that it will be better for the team. Personal milestones can be achieved later as well.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 14:24 IST