 India vs Australia: Fans get up close and personal with Virat Kohli and boys - Watch
When a fan was asked about the experience of watching Virat Kohli and his team practice she said, “It’s a really surreal experience to see our favourites up so close.”

cricket Updated: Dec 24, 2018 14:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli laughs with teammate Ravindra Jadeja during a training session in Melbourne.(AFP)

The cricket fans caught a glimpse of the Indian players when they were practicing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the third Test against Australia. With the series being squared at 1-1 after two Tests, India will be certainly hoping to get their noses in front after the boxing day Test.

When a fan was asked about the experience of watching Virat Kohli and his team practice she said, “It’s a really surreal experience to see our favourites up so close. It really means a lot to us as fans, watching them practice is memorable.”

Earlier, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was confidence personified, saying his rhythm and counter-attacking mindset could help him rack up not just a ton but a double at the Boxing Day Test.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: KL Rahul and Murali Vijay set worst opening record in Test history

Rahane has hit two fifties in his 164 runs from the first two Tests but a three-figure score has eluded him since scoring a century against Sri Lanka in Colombo last year.

“I am sure it will come in this match. The way I am batting, from Adelaide to Perth, the mindset I was in to counter attack and the rhythm I was batting in, maybe 100 or even 200 can come,” said the 30-year-old.

“I think it is more important for me not to think about it. I have to continue batting the way I am. I can read the situation a bit better and if I can play like that it will be better for the team. Personal milestones can be achieved later as well.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 14:24 IST

