India vs Australia: Finch thinks in-form newcomer can trouble hosts in ODI series

India vs Australia: Finch thinks in-form newcomer can trouble hosts in ODI series

IND vs AUS: Australian captain Aaron Finch is hopeful that his bunch will be able to replicate the success yet again. He is banking on newcomer Marnus Labuschagne to carry on his fantastic Test form and replicate the success in the 50-over format.

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 14:48 IST
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.(AP)
         

Australia will look to repeat their success of 2019, when they take on Indian in a three-match ODI series later this month. Aaron Finch-led Australia shocked India when they won three matches in a row to pocket the ODI series 3-2 last in February-March last year.

And the Australian captain is hopeful that his bunch will be able to replicate the success yet again. He is banking on newcomer Marnus Labuschagne to carry on his fantastic Test form and replicate the success in the 50-over format.

ALSO READ: Sub-continent can make you doubt your abilities: Aaron Finch

“We know that he’s not going to be overawed by the occasion,” Finch was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket. “He’s come back into Test cricket after missing out at the start of the Ashes and he’s been unbelievable, so hopefully he can continue that.” the Australian captain added.

Labuschagne has scored 1459 runs in 14 Test matches for Australia at an average of 63.43. He is expected to make his ODI debut against India after a good showing in the domestic 50-over format for his team Queensland.

ALSO READ: ‘India here we come,’ David Warner’s message ahead of ODI tour

“The form that he showed in the (domestic) one-day games was outstanding.

“He’s averaging up around 40 there batting at three, batting at four for Queensland on what’s been a little bit tougher batting conditions over the last couple of years in domestic cricket.

“Playing on some slower wickets that spin quite a bit, to be able to come in and do that role really well for Queensland is obviously what’s got him a place in the side, as well as his current form. I don’t see why it wouldn’t translate,” Finch said.

