India vs Australia - Five most memorable T20Is between the two teams

After dominating West Indies in the T20I series, India will now travel to Australia and a sterner test awaits the team. India ticked all the boxes at home, but Australia in their own backyard can be a tricky proposition.

India have bossed the previous encounters between the two teams as they have won 10 out of the 15 matches played and enter the series as favourites.

We take a look at the top 5 encounters between the two teams in this shortest format.

India vs Australia, Mohali, 2016

The stage was set for a grand showdown between two of the favourites to lift the World Cup in 2016. Australia batted first and regular contributions all the way down helped them post 160 in their alloted 20 overs.

India did not get off to an entirely bright start and they lost wickets at frequent intervals which never allowed them to gain any momentum. However, one Virat Kohli took control of the chase, he was in the zone as he played the perfect innings. Singles and doubles to get going and then when he got into the groove, he opened his shoulders and led India to a memorable win by 6 wickets with 5 balls remaining.

READ: Michael Hussey names one player Virat Kohli & Co will miss Down Under

Kohli marched out with the bat, won the game and then marched in with the man of the match trophy.

Australia vs India, Syndey, 2016

India had won the previous two matches and were on the cusp of completing a whitewash of Australia in their own conditions. However, Shane Watson was in the mood to not hand the match over to India without a fight and he played perhaps the best innings of his career. The right-hander looked in control right from ball one as he slashed, pulled, drove and slogged his way to an emphatic century.

Australia posted 197 and Watson remained unbeaten on 124. India got off to a rapid start and Rohit Sharma looked all set to take the game to the hosts. A 78-run stand with Virat Kohli for the second wicket put India on course. However, the dismissal of Rohit and Kohli in quick succession derailed the chase to some extent. But then Yuvraj Singh blazed away in the end as India smacked 17 runs in the final over the clinch the thriller.

India vs Australia, Rajkot, 2013

Another high-scoring game, another humdinger, another masterful chase and another Indian win.

Australia batted first on an absolute road of a pitch at Rajkot and belted 202 runs. India never got going in the chase and were limping at 100 for 4 in the 12th over. However, Yuvraj Singh, who was making a comeback after recovering from cancer, had no problems in taking the matters in his own hands as he slammed the Australian attack all over the ground and when India eventually won the match, the southpaw was there unbeaten on 77 runs.

India vs Australia, Durban, 2007

India, the last team to embrace the shortest format. Australia, the world champions in ODIs, crowned only a few months back. Two teams on the opposite side of the spectrum faced off. India had surprised all with their inspirational campaign, but they were underdogs by some margin when the captains walked out for the toss.

READ: Virat Kohli told to be ‘humble’ by CoA after ‘leave India’ controversy: Report

India batted first, and with jangling nerves, got off to a sedate start. The pitch was true, the outfield rather small and then Yuvraj Singh marched to the crease. Fresh after his exploits against England, the left-hander took guard, surveyed the field, clipped Brett Lee for a gigantic six and was on his way. Along with his captain MS Dhoni, Yuvraj sent the Australians on an almighty leather hunt. India finished on 188 in their allotted overs.

Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist strode out for the chase, and it was rapid start. India kept picking up wickets, Australia kept hitting back, they were favourites to take the contest at the half-way stage. However, the young Indian team had not given up. Wickets kept tumbling, Dhoni made few astute changes and eventually, India punched above their weight as they won the match by 15 runs.

Australia vs India, Barbados, 2010

An aggressive Australia were too hot for India at Barbados on a pitch which had bounce and carry for the fast bowlers.

Batting first, the Aussies had an absolute party as the openers, David Warner and Shane Watson climbed into the Indian bowling attack, and plundered 104 in the first 11 overs. The platform was set and there was no looking back for them as they finished with 184.

The Australian pace bowlers were too hot for the Indians to handle as they were reduced to 50 for 7 and had thrown in the towel. Rohit Sharma was the only batsman who looked at home against the pace as he hooked and pulled en route 76, but India ceded the match by 49 runs.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 11:46 IST