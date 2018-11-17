Virat Kohli told to be ‘humble’ by CoA after ‘leave India’ controversy: Report

Virat Kohli is no stranger to controversies and lately, he has found himself in the news for the wrong reasons after he was criticised for slamming a fan on social media.

Kohli had stirred up a massive controversy and was trolled on social media and slammed by critics over his “I don’t think you should live in India” response to an enthusiast who called the skipper overrated while expressing his admiration for English and Australian batsmen.

In a video available on his mobile app, Kohli was reading tweets and Instagram messages when he came across a user, who said the Indian mainstay has nothing special in his batting.

Reacting to fans’ comment, Kohli had shot back saying: “I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

The controversy apparently did not go down well with the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and according to a Mumbai Mirror report, a CoA member had a conversation with Kohli about his conduct as a captain.“He was told to be humble, in his interactions both with the press and the public,” a COA official was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Kohli is currently in Australia where India’s tour starts on November 21 with a three-match T20I series. The two teams will then face-off in a four-match Test series before playing a three-match one day international series in January.

