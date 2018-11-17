Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 17, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson takes a jibe at Virat Kohli after ‘no sledging’ remark

When Virat Kohli said that he would want a sledge-free summer in Australia, Mitchell Johnson did not miss the opportunity to take a slight dig at the Indian cricket team skipper.

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2018 09:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Australia,Mitchell Johnson,Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli during the team's Australia tour pre-departure press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.(PTI)

The on-field rivalry between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Johnson has always been an interesting subplot whenever India played Australia. As a result, when Kohli said that he would want a sledge-free summer in Australia, Johnson did not miss the opportunity to take a slight dig at the Indian cricket team skipper.

Fox Sports Cricket tweeted the news about Kohli’s press conference where he made the aforementioned comment and in reply to that tweet, Johnson wrote, “I look forward to no Virat send offs”.

READ: Michael Hussey names one player Virat Kohli & Co will miss Down Under

“When it comes to getting engaged in an argument, or a fight, as people like to call it excitedly, I have been completely okay with playing without an altercation. At a personal level, I don’t need to find these things anymore. I have enough belief in my abilities that I can play without a reason to pump myself up,” Kohli said in the press conference.

“We were always the ones giving it back. We were never the ones starting anything. So as long as it doesn’t start, we don’t have a problem in focussing on our game and just doing what we need to do,” he added.

India’s tour of Australia starts November 21 with a three-match Twenty20 International series. The two teams will then face-off in a four-match Test series before playing a three-match one day international series in January.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 09:18 IST

tags

more from cricket