India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson takes a jibe at Virat Kohli after ‘no sledging’ remark

The on-field rivalry between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Johnson has always been an interesting subplot whenever India played Australia. As a result, when Kohli said that he would want a sledge-free summer in Australia, Johnson did not miss the opportunity to take a slight dig at the Indian cricket team skipper.

Fox Sports Cricket tweeted the news about Kohli’s press conference where he made the aforementioned comment and in reply to that tweet, Johnson wrote, “I look forward to no Virat send offs”.

“When it comes to getting engaged in an argument, or a fight, as people like to call it excitedly, I have been completely okay with playing without an altercation. At a personal level, I don’t need to find these things anymore. I have enough belief in my abilities that I can play without a reason to pump myself up,” Kohli said in the press conference.

“We were always the ones giving it back. We were never the ones starting anything. So as long as it doesn’t start, we don’t have a problem in focussing on our game and just doing what we need to do,” he added.

India’s tour of Australia starts November 21 with a three-match Twenty20 International series. The two teams will then face-off in a four-match Test series before playing a three-match one day international series in January.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 09:18 IST