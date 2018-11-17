India vs Australia: Michael Hussey names one player Virat Kohli & Co will miss Down Under

The T20I series against Australia is just around the corner for the Indian cricket team and a lot of discussion has already taken place about the dismal form of the hosts. However, while everyone is fixated on the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, former Australia cricketer Michael Hussey believes that India will dearly miss the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya who will be missing the series after suffering a lower back injury.

Pandya is currently undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a lower-back injury during the Asia Cup in Dubai in September.He missed the entire series against West Indies and he was not included in the squad for Australia. Considering the importance of all-rounders in Australian conditions, Hussey said that Pandya’s absence can proved to be a big factor.

“I think Hardik is a wonderful talent and I am sure his game style would have been suited to the Australian conditions. Add to that, the balance he offers the team with his all-round abilities, yes I think his absence will hurt India,” Hussey told PTI in an interview.

Hussey also said that the young talents like Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will find it difficult to negotiate Australian bowlers on their very first tour with the senior team.

“I do think India have a good chance as they have an excellent team with some very good fast bowlers. However, I think Australia’s bowling attack is world class and will challenge the Indian team, particularly the younger players in Australian conditions. Australia always play well at home and hence will be very hard to beat,” he said.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 08:45 IST