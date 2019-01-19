India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell asks for ‘catching tips’ after horror show in Melbourne ODI

It was not a great outing for Glenn Maxwell on Friday as the Australia international missed an easy catch to dismiss MS Dhoni and the veteran later went on to guide India to a historic win in the third ODI encounter in Melbourne.

Australia’s fielding let it down badly as they dropped Virat Kohli when he was batting on 10 and Dhoni was dropped by Maxwell at point on his first ball while both should have also been run out early in their partnership.

A day after the match, Haidee Birkett claimed a stunning catch to help Brisbane Heat enter the Women’s Big Bash League final for the first time and Maxwell took the opportunity to ask for some tips while appreciating her effort.

“Any tips appreciated Haidee. #butterfingers #catcheswinmatches,” Maxwell said on Twitter along with the video of Birkett’s catch as posted by cricket.com,au on their official handle.

MS Dhoni scored his third successive half century to guide India to a seven-wicket victory in the series-deciding third one-day international against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Dhoni, who was dropped twice in his innings and could have been run out too, made 87 not out as he combined with Kedar Jadhav (61 not out) to guide the tourists home with four balls remaining and complete India’s 2-1 series victory.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, making his first appearance in the series, had earlier finished with a career-best 6-42 to help dismiss Australia for 230 in 48.4 overs.

