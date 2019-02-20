India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell takes centre stage as Australia hit the ground running ahead of T20I series - See pictures

The Australian team hit the ground running as they took part in an intensive training session ahead of the series against India. Specific players tried to hone specific skills as Cricket Australia posted a whole host of pictures about the same.

Glenn Maxwell looked to be in the zone as he looked to attack the bowlers while the rest of the members warmed up with a rugby session. The hosts, led by Aaron Finch, will be keen to win this series and avenge the loss India inflicted on them in the home series.

The Aussie Men are on deck in Hyderabad for their first training session of the Qantas Tour of India #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9actsMIDi3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 20, 2019

“I don’t think you need anything to put a pep in your step when you’re going on an Aussie tour, particularly to India,” Australian captain Aaron Finch reporters.

“If you’re slightly off the mark you’re going to get hurt.

“They’re the best side in one-day cricket in their own conditions, I think. So you’ve got to go there full of confidence and have a real clear game plan,” he further added.

Australia will face India in the T20I series in Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru respectively. This will then be followed by a five-match ODI series, starting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 2.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 19:45 IST