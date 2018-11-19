India vs Australia: Glenn McGrath warns Virat Kohli and team; predicts series outcome

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath believes that despite the absence of Steven Smith and David Warner, hosts Australia are still favourites to clinch the Test series against India by a comprehensive margin of 4-0.

“The hole that Steve Smith and David Warner have left will be tough to fill. But it is a great opportunity for any young batsmen, if they can perform well they can cement their place in the Australian squad. It will be an interesting series, but I think Australia will still win 4-0,” McGrath told India Today.

However, the legendary pacer did concede that the absence of the two gun players will have an impact and that Australia need to play very, very well if they have to win the series.

“But seriously, without Smith and Warner, it will be a close series. Australia will have to play very, very well if they have to win,” he added.

India will kick-start their Australia tour with a three-match T20I series from November 21. It will then be followed by the first Test match which will be played at the Adelaide Oval. The tour will come to an end with a 3-match ODI series.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has already spoken about how he expects his batting lineup to come good and that they need to bat as a unit and support the bowling group.

“We are focused on how the batsmen can bat well together and not just individually. Bowlers are in a good space and after a long time we have an attack which is capable of picking 20 wickets,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai before the team’s departure.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 11:19 IST